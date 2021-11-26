Evergrande chairman sells shares to help stave off company default

China Evergrande Group’s chairman Hui Ka Yan has cut his stake in the company for the first time since it went public in 2009, the latest sign he’s liquidating personal assets to help stave off a default by the world’s most indebted developer.
The company’s soccer stadium has, reportedly, been taken over by a government body with a view to selling it as the developer seeks to cut liabilities.
A dollar bond that creditors say is guaranteed by Evergrande is reportedly back in focus. Meanwhile the builder was told by regulators in Danzhou that it can’t repay debt with properties.
Shares of the company slid 10%, the most in more than a month.
Two major Chinese cities saw weak sales in their latest round of land auctions, signaling cash-strapped developers remain reluctant to bid even after local governments relaxed rules.
Chinese high-yield dollar bonds were down 2 cents on the dollar Friday, according to credit traders. A gauge of real estate stocks slipped 3%, extending losses this year to 30%.
Hui Ka Yan sold 1.2 billion Evergrande shares for the equivalent of $344m on Thursday, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
That pares his stake together with that of his wife to 67.87% from 76.96%, the filing showed Friday.