Penneys to create 700 jobs through €250m expansion

Fashion giant Penneys has highlighted its commitment to the future of retail announcing plans to increase its workforce in Ireland by 12% over the next three years and investing €250m in new and upgraded stores.

The company, which trades as Primark outside Ireland, said it will hire 700 new workers while also planning a new €75m distribution centre located in Kildare that is scheduled to open in 2024.

Penneys also plans to invest €60m to renovate and expand one of its flagship premises on Cork's Patrick's St.

The company is currently awaiting planning approval for the development that will see it increase its retail space by almost 50%.

Penneys will also open a new outlet in The Square shopping centre in Dublin and expand or relocate premises in Galway and Carlow.

Many high streets across Ireland and Britain have already seen the departure of major brands such as Debenhams and Topshop.

However, Primark has weathered the impact of global pandemic restrictions far better than others.

It reported strong sales after restrictions on retail were lifted earlier this year. The company currently employs more than 6,000 people in Ireland.

Announcing its investment yesterday, Primark said it will increase its selling space in Ireland by an estimated 20% within the next 10 years.

Of the new roles 100 will be created at the company's global headquarters in Dublin.

"Even as we grow internationally, Ireland will always be our first and home market, and we remain as committed as ever to our employees, customers, and stores here," Primark CEO, Paul Marchant said.

Our investment plans demonstrate the confidence and commitment we have to Penneys in Ireland: we plan to remain at the centre of Irish retail for a long time to come.

Marking the announcement, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Penneys' expansion would help secure footfall in towns and cities as we emerge from the pandemic.

Last month, Primark secured planning permission to develop a new warehouse and distribution facility in Newbridge to serve the island of Ireland.

The 550,000 sq ft facility is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Primark also intends to accelerate the pace of its expansion in the US market aiming to reach 60 stores over the next five years and grow from 199 stores to 530 stores globally.