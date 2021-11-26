Law firm RDJ teams with Dell on tech to facilitate hybrid working

Law firm Ronan Daly Jermyn has partnered with Dell Technologies to roll out an ambitious digital transformation strategy built around a new centralised case management platform.

The new digital platform is particularly useful for RDJ's current remote work practices and its commitment to hybrid working going forward. The partnership effectively enables RDJ's staff to move from three traditional offices to having over 250 home offices.

“As a top law firm in a rapidly transforming sector, we needed a trusted partner who could provide powerful IT that helped us efficiently process the growing amount of data within our business”, said Connie Wiseman, chief information officer, Ronan Daly Jermyn.

“Thanks to modern infrastructure storage solutions provided by Dell Technologies, we’ve been able to do just that. Our talented team of lawyers now have all the tools needed to inform their decision-making process and scale up our growth into the future.”

RDJ has offices in Cork, Dublin, Galway and London. The new platform will allow RDJ to empower its future data-driven legal services.

The firm's transformation strategy promises to deliver value for clients while ensuring that its team of lawyers is equipped with the technology to work and succeed in the current distributed work environment.

The new platform is a response to RDJ's previous outdated IT infrastructure, which the company felt was hindering its ability to fully embrace the future of work and manage a growing amount of data within its business.

To overcome these challenges, Ronan Daly Jermyn set about to modernise its IT and turned to Dell Technologies and its partner, PFH Technology Group, for support. Dell Technologies mapped out the gaps within the firm’s IT architecture and through its Customer Solutions Centre in Limerick, showcased how technology could be deployed in a secure manner to deliver innovative new services for RDJ’s clients in Munster and beyond.

Jason Ward, vice-president and managing director of Dell Technologies in Ireland.

Jason Ward, vice-president and managing director of Dell Technologies in Ireland, said: “In the past year, we’ve witnessed industry leaders like Ronan Daly Jermyn embrace digital transformation at unprecedented speed. By setting out an ambitious transformation strategy and investing in the right IT solutions, Ronan Daly Jermyn has been able to evolve its business models and provide more value-added services for its clients in the area of cyber and data protection which has been a focus area for the business recently.

“IT transformation has also proven to be a game-changer for its team. With the support of Dell Technologies, Ronan Daly Jermyn is empowering every team member– regardless of their location.”

Using Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, Ronan Daly Jermyn has been able to roll out a new centralised case management platform. This new platform has significantly increased the efficiency of its legal team by boosting the speed of applications by up to 60% and providing real-time insights, and it’s supported the company in delivering new value-added services to clients.

The IT transformation has also facilitated the company in moving from three traditional offices to having over 250 home offices where its lawyers are equipped with the tools to provide the best legal services irrespective of location. By making IT transformation a reality within the company, Ronan Daly Jermyn can now provide employees with the flexibility to work from anywhere at any time.