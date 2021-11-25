French vaccine maker says UK government threw it 'under the bus' over terminated contract

The UK government threw Valneva “under the bus” when it terminated a $1.6bn (€1.4bn) Covid-19 vaccine agreement after championing the French drugmaker’s shot, according to its chief executive.

The UK’s decision to cancel its order over an alleged breach of contract blindsided the company in September and came after Valneva had spent months renegotiating its agreement with Britain’s Vaccines Taskforce, Thomas Lingelbach said.

The reversal, which left Valneva in the lurch at a financially difficult juncture, took investors by surprise and caused the stock to take a 42% plunge. The shares traded 2% higher after an unexplained dive on Monday. They’ve more than tripled over the past 12 months.

The UK acted because the company wouldn’t be able to meet 2021 supply targets - in part because of Brexit-related difficulties, according to Mr Lingelbach.

The expansion of a factory in Livingston, Scotland, is running about six months behind because of delays in sourcing building materials as a result of the UK’s departure from the EU. The British government knew about the problems, which were one reason the contract was being amended, he said.

“They threw us under the bus at, I would say, the most difficult point in time” due to financial commitments that were already made, said Mr Lingelbach. “We continue to believe that there is some level of accountability that the UK government has to take.”

The UK cancelled the order one month before the company reported results of a key trial of its Covid shot. The British government had previously praised Valneva and the vaccine and invested millions of pounds to expand manufacturing capacity in Scotland.

UK health minister Sajid Javid said at the time that the vaccine wouldn’t get approval from Britain’s drug regulator in comments that he later amended.

A spokesperson for the UK Department of Health and Social Care declined to comment on commercial decisions. “Our vaccination program is continuing to make phenomenal progress,” they said, “with over 80% of the UK population now double-vaccinated against Covid-19.”

Kate Bingham, former head of Britain's Vaccines Taskforce, called the UK government’s decision to cancel the Valneva contract “inexplicable”.

-Bloomberg