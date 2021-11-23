Ryanair adds further summer routes from Shannon, Cork and Dublin

New flight from Shannon to Malta
Four new routes have been added to the airline's summer schedule. Picture: Andy Gibson

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 13:03

Ryanair has added four new routes from Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports as part of its summer 2022 schedule.

Dublin will see the addition of flights to Madeira, off the African coast and Suceava in Romania.

Cork Airport will see an additional flight to Venice in Italy while Shannon will see a new route to Malta.

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine welcomed the addition of the new Malta service from Shannon Airport. It will operate twice weekly, each Thursday departing Shannon at 5.25pm and Sunday departing Shannon at 10.40am, commencing from March 27 and running to October 27.

“We know that restoring connectivity is important to our airport customers and that is why we have been working hard with our airline partners to create exciting holiday opportunities," she said.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our airport customers another great destination. This brings to 20 the number of destinations Ryanair will serve from Shannon next summer including the three new Ryanair services which began operation last month to Fuerteventura, Birmingham and Budapest."

The Cork to Venice route was announced last month and will see two weekly flights operating on Tuesdasy and Saturdays from March 29 to October 29.

"Following two summers of on and off again travel restrictions, our Irish customers now have four new routes to choose from when booking their long-awaited summer 22 holidays," Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said.

The addition of the Ryanair flight to Venice from Cork comes as the airport reopened this week following a ten-week closure to completely refurbish the main runway.

