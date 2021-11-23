Gilead's Irish unit records pre-tax loss of €1.63bn

The main Irish unit of pharmaceutical giant, Gilead last year recorded a pre-tax loss of $1.84bn (€1.63bn).

New accounts show that Cork-based maker, Gilead Sciences Ireland Unlimited (GSIU) which produces drugs to combat HIV and Hepatitis C, last year sustained the pre-tax loss after it recorded a non-cash impairment of $18.4bn in a financial asset.

The write-down was partially offset by GSIU receiving a dividend of $16.73bn from group undertakings.

The accounts show that $16.5bn of the dividend was in the form of a promissory note.

The $1.84bn pre-tax loss last year followed a pre-tax profit of $288.37m in 2019.

The 2020 loss also takes account of hefty non-cash amortisation charges of $1.54bn.

Last year, Gilead Science Ireland Unlimited announced a €7 million expansion to its Irish operations with the creation of an additional 140 jobs here.

At the time of the announcement, Gilead already employed 370 jobs and had invested €225 million here.

The new accounts show Gilead Sciences Ireland Unlimited last year recorded an operating loss of $184m after its revenues slumped by 16 per cent from $6.65bn to $5.59bn.

The directors state that revenues declined primarily due to lower Hepatitis C product sales and this was partially offset by higher sales of the company’s HIV products.

The directors state that the lower Hepatitis C product sales was mainly “due to lower sales volume driven by lower patient starts in the US and Europe attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Numbers employed at the company last year increased from 406 to 430 and staff costs totalled $73m.

Directors’ pay totalled $2.89 million made up of emoluments of $1.43m and a further $1.46m in emoluments under long term incentive schemes.

The accounts disclose that last year Gilead Science Ireland Unlimited paid out a cash dividend of $2.1bn to an immediate parent, Gilead Biopharmaceutics Ireland UC.

The directors state that a further dividend of $800m has been paid out this year.

The directors state that they hope to expand the oncology and liver disease therapeutic areas due to recent acquisitions and will be launching two new products from these acquisitions in 2021.

At the end of last year, the company’s equity totalled $19.5bn. The company’s cash funds almost tripled from $368.2m to $1.057bn.