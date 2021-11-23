Gilead's Irish unit records pre-tax loss of €1.63bn

Revenues declined primarily due to lower Hepatitis C product sales
Gilead's Irish unit records pre-tax loss of €1.63bn

Gilead last year announced a €7m expansion to its Irish operations with the creation of an additional 140 jobs here.

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 07:12
Gordon Deegan

The main Irish unit of pharmaceutical giant, Gilead last year recorded a pre-tax loss of $1.84bn (€1.63bn).

New accounts show that Cork-based maker, Gilead Sciences Ireland Unlimited (GSIU) which produces drugs to combat HIV and Hepatitis C, last year sustained the pre-tax loss after it recorded a non-cash impairment of $18.4bn in a financial asset.

The write-down was partially offset by GSIU receiving a dividend of $16.73bn from group undertakings.

The accounts show that $16.5bn of the dividend was in the form of a promissory note.

The $1.84bn pre-tax loss last year followed a pre-tax profit of $288.37m in 2019.

The 2020 loss also takes account of hefty non-cash amortisation charges of $1.54bn.

Last year, Gilead Science Ireland Unlimited announced a €7 million expansion to its Irish operations with the creation of an additional 140 jobs here.

At the time of the announcement, Gilead already employed 370 jobs and had invested €225 million here.

The new accounts show Gilead Sciences Ireland Unlimited last year recorded an operating loss of $184m after its revenues slumped by 16 per cent from $6.65bn to $5.59bn.

The directors state that revenues declined primarily due to lower Hepatitis C product sales and this was partially offset by higher sales of the company’s HIV products.

The directors state that the lower Hepatitis C product sales was mainly “due to lower sales volume driven by lower patient starts in the US and Europe attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Numbers employed at the company last year increased from 406 to 430 and staff costs totalled $73m.

Directors’ pay totalled $2.89 million made up of emoluments of $1.43m and a further $1.46m in emoluments under long term incentive schemes.

The accounts disclose that last year Gilead Science Ireland Unlimited paid out a cash dividend of $2.1bn to an immediate parent, Gilead Biopharmaceutics Ireland UC.

The directors state that a further dividend of $800m has been paid out this year.

The directors state that they hope to expand the oncology and liver disease therapeutic areas due to recent acquisitions and will be launching two new products from these acquisitions in 2021.

At the end of last year, the company’s equity totalled $19.5bn. The company’s cash funds almost tripled from $368.2m to $1.057bn.

More in this section

51% 'do not trust energy suppliers' Britain nationalises energy supplier for 1.7m households
M&S shares rise 3% after report hedge fund looking at buying retailer               M&S shares rise 3% after report hedge fund looking at buying retailer              
Asian energy firm to build huge $10bn wind farm off south coast Asian energy firm to build huge $10bn wind farm off south coast
Munster Business
Bank Of Ireland To Close Over 100 Branches Across Ireland

AIB sells its UK loan book for €713m

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices