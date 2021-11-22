Cork-based Starcircle to hire 100 people as part of international expansion

Cork-based Starcircle said it plans to create 100 jobs as the tech recruitment firm taps increased demand from a range of Irish and international businesses.
It said it helps clients, including Marvel, Facebook, Amazon, Dropbox, and Paypal, to hire skilled staff.
"We go beyond job descriptions to identify high potential candidates that would otherwise have gone overlooked," said its chief executive James Galvin.
The firm, which also has offices in the US and Asia, is looking to create the jobs for posts in technology, marketing, and project management. It is backed by the Government agency Enterprise Ireland.
Marking the announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Irish company was "delivering on the global stage".