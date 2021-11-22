Cork-based Starcircle to hire 100 people as part of international expansion

Starcircle helps clients, including Marvel, Facebook, Amazon, Dropbox, and Paypal, to hire skilled staff.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Chief Revenue Officer Ciara Byrne and Starcircle CEO James Galvin Pictured at the announcement of Starcircle’s plans to create 100 jobs. Starcircle is rapidly expanding its team to cater for the surge in demand for its revolutionary approach to talent. Its clients include some of the world’s biggest names Marvel, Facebook, Amazon, Epic. Games and Doordash. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Cork-based Starcircle said it plans to create 100 jobs as the tech recruitment firm taps increased demand from a range of Irish and international businesses.

It said it helps clients, including Marvel, Facebook, Amazon, Dropbox, and Paypal, to hire skilled staff.

"We go beyond job descriptions to identify high potential candidates that would otherwise have gone overlooked," said its chief executive James Galvin.

The firm, which also has offices in the US and Asia, is looking to create the jobs for posts in technology, marketing, and project management. It is backed by the Government agency Enterprise Ireland.

Marking the announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Irish company was "delivering on the global stage".

Banking giant UBS names Cork native Colm Kelleher as chairman

