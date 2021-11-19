Clonakilty firm Global Shares named Ireland technology company of the year

The company looks after the share incentive plans issued to employees by multinationals around the world
Tim Houstoun, chief executive of Global Shares; his company "were ambitious from day one to be a disrupter in a large global marketplace".

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 19:00

Clonakilty-based firm Global Shares and its 550 staff worldwide has been named company of the year by Ibec business group Technology Ireland. 

The company which looks after the share incentive plans issued to employees by multinationals around the world runs 17 international offices from the Clonakilty head offices.

Technology Ireland said that the company is set to achieve its goal of reaching a valuation of $1bn (€880m) in the next three years. 

“Global Shares were ambitious from day one to be a disrupter in a large global marketplace," said director Una Fitzpatrick at Technology Ireland.

Their forensic knowledge of the market led to significant investment and persistent innovation to bring a next gen platform to the market.

She said Global Shares had relentlessly focused on developing innovation and diversity. 

The awards are co-sponsored by accountancy firm EY, Fidelity Investments, employee awards firm Workhuman, as well as the Government's Enterprise Ireland.

Other award winners include CameraMatics, MCO, Brightflag Digital Technology Services, TEKenable, AIB Tech4Good, Kinia Technology Ireland, AWS, and Unum Ireland.

An award for outstanding academic achievement was secured by IBM Research in Ireland.

