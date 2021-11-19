Aldi in expansion drive as Irish revenues top €2bn

The German discounter supermarket will open  30 new stores over the next three years bringing to 179 the number of shops it operates in Ireland
Aldi in expansion drive as Irish revenues top €2bn

Aldi employs more than 4,650 people in Ireland and holds a 12.7% share of the Irish grocery market.

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 15:07
Geoff Percival

Aldi is to invest €320m in expanding its Irish shop network over the next three years.

The spend will see the German discounter supermarket open a further 30 stores over that time, bringing to 179 the number of shops it operates in Ireland. 

To date, Aldi has invested €1.6bn on its Irish store and distribution business.

It said the new investment plan will see a 75% increase on development spend carried out over the three-year cycle between 2019 and the end of this year.

Aldi has also broken out earnings figures for its Irish division for the first time. These show that its turnover in Ireland grew by 14% last year, to a record level of €2bn.

Operating profit, last year, grew by 46% to €72.1m.

Aldi Ireland managing director Niall O’Connor said the expansion plans offer “a clear sign” of the grocer’s ambition “and the demand that exists for Aldi to be in more locations across Ireland”.

Aldi said new stores in Cahersiveen, Clonakilty, Ballina, Tuam, Athenry, Ardee, and Castlecomer will open next year.

Aldi — which employs more than 4,650 people in Ireland and holds a 12.7% share of the Irish grocery market — opened its latest store in Newbridge, Co Kildare earlier this week. 

Last month, the retailer said it was scouting new sites for potential new store openings in the Dublin area.

The company will also spend €250m with Irish producers in the run-up to Christmas, with that spend topping €1bn for the year as a whole.

