Bank of Ireland to refund customers €3 for delayed online security roll-out     

Bank of Ireland is to repay an average of €3 to many customers by the end of next month over its initial delay this year in rolling out a Europe-wide authentication system to protect customers from online fraud.

The refund was ordered by the Central Bank and represents part of the fees paid by personal and business customers for an enhanced security service they didn't get on time.

It didn't say what had caused the delay.

The news comes as Bank of Ireland continues its plans to take on the bulk of the almost €9bn in mortgage loans from KBC Bank Ireland, as the Belgian-owned lender aims to complete its plans to pull out of Irish banking by the second half of next year.

The security service, called Strong Customer Authentication, or SCA, was rolled out across Europe by banks following an EU directive, but Bank of Ireland had problems in getting it installed on time.

"At Bank of Ireland, SCA is now fully in place. In line with the industry in Ireland, we were working towards a full implementation date of June 30, however, it took longer for us to introduce it than anticipated. We apologise sincerely for this delay," the bank said.

Customers do not have to take any action, and the refund will be paid directly to their accounts in December.

"The average refund per customer is under €3 and the overall refund cost to Bank of Ireland is €3m," it said.

The lender said it will make a charitable donation in cases where accounts were closed.

The bank said that the SCA provides "an extra layer of protection" for online shoppers by requiring customers to approve payments through its mobile phone app for certain purchases.

"We are also reminding customers to be alert to the risk of fraud, particularly in the run-up to the busy Christmas shopping period,” said Henry Dummer, its director of everyday banking.