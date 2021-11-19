B&Q owner targets full-year profit at top end of forecast range

B&Q owner Kingfisher has forecast full-year profit towards the higher end of the £910m-£950m (€1.08bn-€1.1bn) range previously guided after reporting strong third-quarter sales on a two-year basis.

The DIY and home improvement retail group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Ireland and the UK, and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets - said like-for-like sales fell 2.4% in the three months to the end of October against high numbers a year ago when it benefited from soaring demand during the pandemic.