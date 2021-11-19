B&Q owner targets full-year profit at top end of forecast range

Retailers are battling supply chain disruptions and labour shortages.
B&Q owner targets full-year profit at top end of forecast range

Kingfisher said it made a good start to its fourth quarter, with like-for-like sales to November 13 up 0.4% year-on-year and up 13.2% on a two-year basis. File Picture: Collins

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 08:32
James Davey

B&Q owner Kingfisher has forecast full-year profit towards the higher end of the £910m-£950m (€1.08bn-€1.1bn) range previously guided after reporting strong third-quarter sales on a two-year basis.

The DIY and home improvement retail group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Ireland and the UK, and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets - said like-for-like sales fell 2.4% in the three months to the end of October against high numbers a year ago when it benefited from soaring demand during the pandemic.

But like-for-like sales on a two-year basis were up 15%.

Kingfisher said it made a good start to its fourth quarter, with like-for-like sales to November 13 up 0.4% year-on-year and up 13.2% on a two-year basis.

It said it was seeing strong growth across both retail and trade channels, and across all product categories.

"Demand remains supported by what we believe are enduring new industry trends, including more working from home," said CEO Thierry Garnier.

Retailers are battling supply chain disruptions and labour shortages.

However, Mr Garnier said that since the start of this year Kingfisher had maintained, and in many cases improved, its product availability.

"We have also continued to manage inflation pressures effectively, while retaining highly competitive pricing," he said.

Kingfisher forecast second-half like-for-like sales towards the higher end of its previously guided range of down 7% to down 3% and up 9% to 13% on a two-year basis.

Read More

The Irish startup aiming to simplify the home purchasing process

- Reuters

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Horse Racing - The Open - Day Two - Cheltenham Racecourse Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment buys UK bingo operator Tombola for €480m
Shell acquires 51% stake in Irish offshore floating wind project Shell acquires 51% stake in Irish offshore floating wind project
Organisation: B&Q
BA and Ryanair investigation

Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange next month over Brexit

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices