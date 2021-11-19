Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange next month over Brexit

Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange next month over Brexit

Ryanair is to leave the London Stock Exchange (Niall Carson/PA)

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 07:42
Simon Neville, PA City Editor

Ryanair has confirmed plans to remove itself from the London Stock Exchange due to high costs and the low number of trades being made.

The airline said it will just be listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange, with the final day of trading set to be on December 17. It currently has dual-listed status.

Ryanair said: “As indicated at our interim results, and following subsequent shareholder engagement, Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to trading, and so as to consolidate trading liquidity to one regulated market for the benefit of all shareholders.”

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has floated the idea of leaving the London Stock Exchange previously (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The company had previously floated the idea of a delisting earlier this month and said Brexit played a significant factor in the decision.

At its results in early November, the firm said: “The migration away from the LSE is consistent with a general trend for trading in shares of EU corporates post Brexit and is, potentially, more acute for Ryanair as a result of the long-standing prohibition on non-EU citizens purchasing Ryanair’s ordinary
shares being extended to UK nationals following Brexit.”

Back in September the airline started the process of selling off around one million shares bought by non-EU nationals since January 1 – mainly British investors – due to company rules and Brexit.

The airline has a prohibition on non-EU nationals snapping up a stake in the company dating back to 2002.

Read More

How the EU plans to remove millions of useless chargers

More in this section

Horse Racing - The Open - Day Two - Cheltenham Racecourse Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment buys UK bingo operator Tombola for €480m
Shell acquires 51% stake in Irish offshore floating wind project Shell acquires 51% stake in Irish offshore floating wind project
Unilever site closure proposals Unilever giant eyes sale of some of its tea brands for €4.5bn   
RyanairPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange next month over Brexit

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices