Premier League eyes $2bn US television rights deal

The English Premier League is reportedly nearing the sale of its US television rights for about $2bn (€1.75bn), setting a new overseas record.

ViacomCBS and Walt Disney Co-owned ESPN are among the broadcasters bidding for the rights with Comcast's NBC, the current holder, with second-round bids due on Thursday.

Under the deal, which will be functional from the 2022-23 season until the 2027-28 season, Premier League will sell all 38 matches in a single block rather than in separate packages.

Deal discussions occurred amid fears revenue from football's domestic broadcast rights deals will fall across Europe's top leagues this year, due to a lack of competition between broadcasters.

If a deal comes through, it could set a record for Premier league's US broadcasting rights, making it the league's most lucrative overseas deal.

Biennial World Cup proposed

Premier League clubs last week unanimously opposed FIFA's plans for a biennial World Cup and extended international breaks from 2024.

Soccer's world governing body is considering holding the global showpiece event every two years instead of every four once the international match calendar is revamped after 2024.

"We are open to reforms and new ideas, but they must enhance the complementary balance between domestic and international football in order to improve the game at all levels," said Premier League CEO Richard Masters.

FIFA's plans have been met with resistance from several European member associations as well as European governing body UEFA.

Reuters