AstraZeneca moves to profit from its Covid-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca is moving to profit from the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with the University of Oxford, after watching Pfizer and Moderna reap huge returns over the past year of the pandemic.

The UK drugmaker will start generating modest profits from the shot as new orders are received, AstraZeneca said. The vaccine will continue to be sold at cost for developing nations.

The company is shifting to a for-profit model even as many countries grapple with rising Covid-19 cases. AstraZeneca chief executive, Pascal Soriot, said Covid-19 is transitioning into an endemic phase, and this is in line with the company's plan, early in the crisis, when it pledged not to profit from the vaccine as long as the disease remained a pandemic.

AstraZeneca and Oxford created one of the first coronavirus vaccines, receiving authorisation from the UK in December. The company has looked on as Pfizer and Moderna, which rolled out successful vaccines around the same time, have made billions of dollars in sales. Astra has said it will only take a profit from wealthier nations, and it will rely on tiered pricing to make sure the shot is affordable.

Pfizer has said its shot, which was developed with BioNTech SE — the best-selling pharmaceutical product of all time in a given year — is expected to bring in $36bn (€31.43bn) in sales in 2021. Astra's vaccine revenue is $2.2bn (€1.92bn) so far this year.

The AstraZeneca vaccine's profits will be much lower than Pfizer's, and the shot will "never be high-priced", Mr Soriot said. The gains will offset costs related to its Covid-19 antibody cocktail.

"It will never be high-priced, because we want the vaccine to remain affordable to everybody around the world," Mr Soriot said. "It has a future, but it's certainly not something we see as a huge profit earner." The company said it will "progressively transition" the vaccine to modest profitability as new orders are received, and Covid-19 vaccine sales in the fourth quarter are expected to be a "blend of the original pandemic agreements and new orders, with the large majority coming from pandemic agreements". The vaccine isn't yet authorised in the US, after the company missed the window for an emergency authorisation, because of complicated trial results. Astra is planning to submit the shot for approval to regulators in the first half of next year, according to its quarterly statement.

The company is also in discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration about a paediatric study it will conduct in the US, Mene Pangalos, Astra's head of biopharmaceutical research, said. Another study started by Oxford, in six-to-17-year-olds, will read out by year-end, which the company hopes will allow it to start immunising children globally, he said.

The shares dropped as much as 5.9% after earnings in the quarter missed analysts' estimates.