Legato to double its workforce at new  Limerick research centre

Firm is seeking data scientists and artificial intelligence engineers
Rajat Puri, President, Legato Health Technologies, Minister of State with responsibility for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins TD and John Shaw, Country Head, Legato Health Technologies Ireland. Pic Sean Curtin True Media.

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 16:50
Alan Healy

Health technology firm Legato said it will double its Irish workforce to 120 by mid-2022.

The company confirmed 60 jobs when it announced a planned new research and development centre in Limerick in September.

It said it will now double that number seeking skilled workers, including expert data scientists and artificial intelligence engineers. 

Founded in 2017 as a fully owned subsidiary of health insurance giant Anthem, Legato helps insurers to reduce costs. The Limerick facility is Legato's first investment in Europe. The firm has 20,000 employees outside of Ireland.

The investment in Limerick is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“We are well on the way to filling our initial 60 posts announced in September and today’s announcement of a further 60 posts reflects the ambition we have for our R&D hub here in Limerick," John Shaw, head of Legato in Ireland said.

"Research activity attracts and retains high-quality health professionals in the system," Minister of State with responsibility for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins TD, said.

"New, innovative technologies like the ones that will be developed here will make it possible to deliver better clinical outcomes and improve the quality of life for people."

Rajat Puri, President, Legato Health Technologies, said the company chose Limerick due to the high levels of talent available. "We are looking for highly skilled colleagues to develop cutting edge data science and engineering technologies that can be applied to provide innovation and digital transformation for the healthcare sector," he said.

