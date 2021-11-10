Glanbia exits dairy processing to focus on nutrition

Glanbia has agreed to sell its 40% share in Ireland's largest dairy processor for €307m to concentrate on making nutritional ingredients for food producers and protein supplements for bodybuilders.

Shares in Glanbia are up 2.3% at €14.3 in early morning trading after it said it was selling its stake in Glanbia Ireland to Glanbia Co-op, the majority shareholder and will use up to 50% of the proceeds for a share buyback next year.