Covid-19 impact on the Gate Theatre was "financially devastating"

The impact of Covid-19 on the Gate Theatre in Dublin has been “financially devastating” with the theatre recording operating losses of €509,868 last year.

That is according to accounts for Edward MacLiammoir Dublin Gate Theatre Productions DAC which show that theatre box office revenues last year plummeted by 85pc from €3.17m to €449,231 due to the pandemic shutdown.

The directors state that the operational loss of €509,868 last year followed an operating surplus of €398,025 in 2019 - a negative swing of €907,893.

Due to the closure of the theatre in March 2020, audience numbers at the Gate Theatre last year plummeted from 99,187 to 14,980 as the number of shows staged reduced from 11 to three.

According to the directors, “the impact of the Gate Theatre of Covid-19 was financially devastating” in 2020.

The directors state that the operational loss of €509,868 was before taking into account Arts Council stabilisation funding of €501,969.

The total Arts Council funding for 2020 amounted to €1.77 million.

After taking Arts Council funding and other income into account, the company recorded a modest deficit of €7,899.

Addressing the theatre company's going concern status, a note attached to the accounts states that the funding position of the Gate has become increasingly difficult during and subsequent to 2020 due to Covid-19.

The board in order to alleviate the going concern risk state that it has entered talks with the Arts Council and will apply to the Arts Council Emergency Stabilisation Fund later in the year if necessary to meet liabilities as they fall due.

The Gate Theatre's total income for 2020 was €2.86m. This includes €250,938 in North America box office income, philanthropic funding and sponsorship of €292,961 and Covid wage subsidy scheme payments of €46,351.

The theatre has been ‘dark’ since March 11th 2019 and is due to re-open on December 1st for a run of the ‘pop-up’ Christmas adventure - Mabel’s Magnificent Flying Machine.

The theatre has been synonymous with the work of Samuel Beckett and Beckett’s Endgame is due to be staged next February.

The directors state that as a response to the closure of the theatre in 2020, substantial voluntary cuts were made in staff costs from April onwards.

Thirty four staff were laid off leaving a skeleton staff in place and all activity save for essential repairs and statutory obligations ceased.

The directors state that the absence of box office receipts and further anticipated production losses for 2021 due to continued restrictions will cause additional pressures on working capital as the organisation plans for a staged return to normal operations.

The directors state that the impact of Covid-19 and subsequent mandated closures has highlighted the vulnerability of the Gate’s business model that is dependent on box office revenue.

At the end of December last, the Gate Theatre had shareholders’ equity of €276,119. The theatre’s cash funds increased to €862,434.

The Gate’s Artistic Director and ceo, Selina Cartmell is due to step down from her role next March at the end of her five year term.

