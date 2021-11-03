Volkswagen committee to discuss future of chief Herbert Diess

A specially convened Volkswagen committee will discuss the future of CEO Herbert Diess, sources said, a week after a longstanding conflict with union representatives flared up again.

The planned meeting of the rarely-summoned mediation committee of VW's supervisory board comes in response to tensions between management and its works council, after sources said Mr Diess told a recent meeting of the board that 30,000 jobs were at risk as part of the group's electric vehicles push.