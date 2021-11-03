Volkswagen committee to discuss future of chief Herbert Diess

A specially convened Volkswagen committee will discuss the future of CEO Herbert Diess, sources said, a week after a longstanding conflict with union representatives flared up again.
The planned meeting of the rarely-summoned mediation committee of VW's supervisory board comes in response to tensions between management and its works council, after sources said Mr Diess told a recent meeting of the board that 30,000 jobs were at risk as part of the group's electric vehicles push.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, could not confirm when the meeting would take place.
"Constructive and confidential discussions are currently being held. Possible results will be communicated in due time," said a source close to the supervisory board.
The mediation committee consists of Hans Dieter Poetsch, supervisory board chairman and CEO of Volkswagen's largest shareholder Porsche; Stephan Weil, state premier of the German state of Lower Saxony, which owns a fifth of the voting rights of Volkswagen; works council leader Daniela Cavallo; and Joerg Hofmann, head of Germany's largest trade union IG Metall.
Spokespeople for Mr Diess, Volkswagen's supervisory board and Porsche all declined to comment. Shares in Volkswagen ended 4% lower.
• Reuters