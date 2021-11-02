Pfizer expects €25bn in Covid vaccine sales in 2022

It has the capacity to produce 4 billion doses in 2022 and has based its projections on sales of 1.7 billion doses
Pfizer expects €25bn in Covid vaccine sales in 2022

Analysts have said that Pfizer and other Covid-19 vaccine makers stand to reap billions of dollars from annual vaccine boosters over the next few years.

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 17:44
Manas Mishra and Michael Erman

Pfizer expects 2021 sales of the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech to reach $36bn (€31bn) and forecast another $29bn from the shot in 2022, topping analyst estimates for both years.

The US drugmaker said it is seeking to sign more vaccine deals with countries, which could drive sales even higher next year. It has the capacity to produce 4 billion doses in 2022 and has based its projections on sales of 1.7 billion doses.

The vaccine brought in sales of $13bn in the third quarter. The company splits gross profit from sales of the shot in most of the world with BioNTech.

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine was the first to receive US authorisation last year, and US regulators are likely to give the green light to begin administering it to children aged five to 11 this week.

Pfizer's updated vaccine sales forecast suggests the shot will account for as much as 44% of its total revenue for the year.

Analysts have said that Pfizer and other Covid-19 vaccine makers stand to reap billions of dollars from annual vaccine boosters over the next few years.

Company executives said Pfizer plans to monitor participants in its clinical study for a fourth dose, to document the impact of possible annual, repeat vaccinations.

-Reuters

More in this section

New iPad launch event - Germany Apple and Nintendo feel chip shortage pinch tightening
Paddy Power owner Flutter's shares slide as it cuts full-year profit target  Paddy Power owner Flutter's shares slide as it cuts full-year profit target 
Ralph Lauren raises revenue outlook, warns on costs Ralph Lauren raises revenue outlook, warns on costs
#COVID-19VaccineOrganisation: PfizerOrganisation: BioNTech
Pfizer expects €25bn in Covid vaccine sales in 2022

Surge in new business startups across Munster

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices