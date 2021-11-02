Pfizer expects €25bn in Covid vaccine sales in 2022

Pfizer expects 2021 sales of the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech to reach $36bn (€31bn) and forecast another $29bn from the shot in 2022, topping analyst estimates for both years.

The US drugmaker said it is seeking to sign more vaccine deals with countries, which could drive sales even higher next year. It has the capacity to produce 4 billion doses in 2022 and has based its projections on sales of 1.7 billion doses.