Maxi Zoo acquires Equipet with plans to double turnover

Pet shop retailer Maxi Zoo Ireland has acquired all stores and the online shop of rival retailer Equipet.

Both outlets operate stores in Cork and Munster. With the acquisition, Maxi Zoo said it planned to double turnover and add further stores.

In a statement, Maxi Zoo said the acquisition would enable it to accelerate growth and expand the geographic footprint of its network. Maxi Zoo Ireland, the Irish subsidiary of the Fressnapf Group, will have a combined retail network of 29 stores countrywide, 285 employees and an online store following completion of the deal.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed and both companies said they were working on a plan to ensure a smooth transition for all involved. Prior to the acquisition, Equipet had eight retail stores, 92 employees and an online store.

Enrico De Luca, country manager of Maxi Zoo Ireland, said the new stores and online shop would allow the company to reach and satisfy many more customers in Ireland.

"Equipet is a company that we have always respected for its high standards in stores and quality," he said.

We welcome the Equipet team and all employees to our Maxi Zoo family. We share the same passion and expertise for pets, and in doing so, we will make it easier, better and happier for people and pets to live together."

Sven Girmendonk, regional operations officer of the Fressnapf Group, said the acquisition makes it the 'clear champion' and said it would become a true 'omni-channel' retailer.

"We have great respect and appreciation for Equipet's performance, which is characterised by a high level of quality and service. Now, together, we will leverage the full potential and bring our ecosystem to life in Ireland step by step. Our goal will be to double our annual turnover of more than €30m in the medium-term year and to build more than 50 stores in perspective."

Directors of Equipet Ian McCaffrey, Malachy Byrne and Martin Kennedy worked closely with Maxi Zoo Ireland for several months before the acquisition was officially completed this week.

"We have achieved all this with the great support and loyalty of our dedicated teams. It was very important to us that our brand and the teams we have built over the past 15 years are in good hands," he said.