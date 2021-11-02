Cork firm Talivest raises $1m to help firms prevent staff burnout

Cork firm Talivest has raised $1m (€860,000) from investors to accelerate the launch of a new product that directly addresses the causes of discontentment and burnout among employees.

The new funding is a follow on from a previous round in 2019 and is led by Cork entrepreneurs Dan and Linda Kiely. Previous investors in the employee analytics software company include Liam Casey of PCH International, Anne Heraty of CPL and Ronan Harris of Google.

Talivest said the new funding will allow them to implement the tool with customers and hire for new roles including sales, customer success, marketing and technology and to continue its platform development and customer growth.

Headquartered in Cork, Talivest was launched in 2018 by Jayne Ronayne and Laura Belyea. Using analytics and employee data, it supports companies to boost staff retention, employee experience and workforce strategic planning by measuring worker experience from onboarding through to departure. The company counts global firms like Irish Distillers and Entain amongst its customers.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Laura Belyea said the tool allows businesses to understand the root cause of employee discontentment.

"Over the past two years, and more specifically, the past two months, we have seen the most dramatic shift in the labour market in a century. Consequently, organisations need to move on from outdated employee engagement scores - and focus on employee energy," she said.

A survey conducted by Talivest of 200 Irish executives revealed that energy levels are low across the board at 52%, with the majority of employees citing the relationship between themselves and line managers; and workload and emotional demands, being the biggest factors draining energy.

"Traditional employee engagement activity looks at how engaged employees are - but we see that employees can be highly engaged, but at the same time, can be unproductive. The difference is that employee energy is a much better indicator of the happiness and productivity of an employee, which is what sustains high performance."

"Organisations need a tool to understand the root cause of issues such as discontentment, in order to move the dial, and this is exactly what we’re building into our employee experience platform. Organisations that take the time to learn why their employees may be thinking about quitting will have a huge advantage, as we see this “Great Resignation” continuing for at least another 6 to 12 months.”

Dan Kiely who, with Linda, founded customer service firm Voxpro said the solution provided by Talivest gives employees a strong voice.

“Linda and I have always been passionate about employee experience - we have learned first hand the importance of creating an engaged and energised workforce and that measuring each stage of the employee journey is critical, not only for your team itself but also for your customer success."

"Jayne and Laura have built a truly global business and we are excited to join them for the next phase of growth - providing a solution that gives employees a strong voice - and the tool for organisations to really listen.”

As part of the investment, Barry Doyle, Investment Director at MASV, will come on board as an advisor to Talivest. Mr Doyle was previously the CFO at Storyful when it was acquired by News Corp, as well as being the former CFO at xSellco. He is also a director of the innovation workspace hub Republic of Work.