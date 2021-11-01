Barclays CEO quits over Jeffrey Epstein links

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley has quit his job amid a UK regulatory probe into how he characterised his ties to the financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

CS Venkatakrishnan, who was promoted last year to run the Barclays markets division and was previously chief risk officer, will replace him as CEO.

The bank was made aware on Friday night of the preliminary conclusions of regulators “into Mr Staley’s characterisation to Barclays of his relationship with the late Mr Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in Barclays’ response to the FCA”, Barclays said.

“In view of those conclusions, and Mr Staley’s intention to contest them, the board and Mr Staley have agreed that he will step down from his role as group chief executive and as a director of Barclays.”

Mr Staley’s surprise departure caps a tumultuous six years atop the British lender.

He fended off a prior regulatory probe and a campaign by an activist shareholder to unseat him over his strategy to bolster Barclays’ investment bank.

The Epstein probe has been running since late 2019, casting a shadow over Mr Staley even as his firm enjoyed record results.

Former money manager Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his US jail cell in 2019, after being arrested and charged with sex trafficking.

Mr Epstein spent decades cultivating ties to US and British elites, from England's Prince Andrew to Wall Street figures like Mr Staley, Leon Black, and Glenn Dubin.

The turmoil at Barclays is the latest indicator of how Mr Epstein has haunted elite financial and social circles ever since he was accused of abusing and exploiting dozens of girls.

Leon Black has since stepped down as chairman and chief executive of Apollo Global Management and receded from coveted roles including chairman of New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

UK regulators have been probing how Mr Staley characterised his relationship with Mr Epstein since late 2019.

Mr Epstein regularly brought Mr Staley business when he ran JPMorgan Chase & Co’s private bank and the two were close professionally, according to sources.

Mr Staley has said his relationship with Mr Epstein “began to taper off as I left JPM and contact became much less frequent in 2013, 2014” before ending in 2015, before he took up his role at Barclays.

Barclays said “the investigation makes no findings that Mr Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein’s alleged crimes”.

The bank will continue to pay Mr Staley for the next year and said he’s eligible for repatriation costs to the US.

Bloomberg