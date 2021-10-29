Microsoft overtakes Apple as world's most valuable company

The drop in Apple’s shares has propelled Microsoft to the position of the world’s largest listed company by market capitalisation.
Apple fell as much as 3.9% to $146.65 after reporting fourth-quarter revenue that came in below analyst expectations, which gave the iPhone maker a market value of $2.41tn. Microsoft rose as much as 1.1% to hit a market value of $2.46tn (€2.1tn), blowing past Apple after reporting estimate-topping results for an 11th straight quarter earlier this week.
“If you’re looking for safety in tech, Microsoft probably seems like a safer bet to me than Apple,” Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors, said.
The last time Microsoft dethroned Apple was in the first half of 2020 as investors flocked into growth stocks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
In June, Microsoft took its place in the history books as just the second US public company to reach a $2tn market value, buoyed by bets its dominance in cloud computing and enterprise software will expand further in a post-coronavirus world.
Its shares have outperformed Apple and Amazon this year on expectations of long-term growth for both earnings and revenue, and expansion in areas like machine learning and cloud computing. Microsoft is up more than 45%, while Apple is about 11% higher and Amazon is up more than 1%.
• Bloomberg