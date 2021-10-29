Microsoft overtakes Apple as world's most valuable company

The drop in Apple’s shares has propelled Microsoft to the position of the world’s largest listed company by market capitalisation.

Apple fell as much as 3.9% to $146.65 after reporting fourth-quarter revenue that came in below analyst expectations, which gave the iPhone maker a market value of $2.41tn. Microsoft rose as much as 1.1% to hit a market value of $2.46tn (€2.1tn), blowing past Apple after reporting estimate-topping results for an 11th straight quarter earlier this week.