Microsoft overtakes Apple as world's most valuable company

The last time Microsoft dethroned Apple was in the first half of 2020 as investors flocked into growth stocks amid the Covid-19 pandemic
Microsoft overtakes Apple as world's most valuable company

Microsoft is worth $2.46tn, just above Apple's valuation of $2.41tn.

Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 15:24
Katrina Lewis

The drop in Apple’s shares has propelled Microsoft to the position of the world’s largest listed company by market capitalisation.

Apple fell as much as 3.9% to $146.65 after reporting fourth-quarter revenue that came in below analyst expectations, which gave the iPhone maker a market value of $2.41tn. Microsoft rose as much as 1.1% to hit a market value of $2.46tn (€2.1tn), blowing past Apple after reporting estimate-topping results for an 11th straight quarter earlier this week.

“If you’re looking for safety in tech, Microsoft probably seems like a safer bet to me than Apple,” Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors, said. 

If there was a downturn in the economy, I would expect Microsoft to stand up better, because its products are diversified across more businesses.” 

The last time Microsoft dethroned Apple was in the first half of 2020 as investors flocked into growth stocks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June, Microsoft took its place in the history books as just the second US public company to reach a $2tn market value, buoyed by bets its dominance in cloud computing and enterprise software will expand further in a post-coronavirus world.

Its shares have outperformed Apple and Amazon this year on expectations of long-term growth for both earnings and revenue, and expansion in areas like machine learning and cloud computing. Microsoft is up more than 45%, while Apple is about 11% higher and Amazon is up more than 1%.

• Bloomberg

Read More

Facebook posts quarterly earnings of €7.8 billion amid whistleblower scandal

More in this section

Bank of Ireland profits rise 17% on 'continued recovery' Bank of Ireland profits rise 17% on 'continued recovery'
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
MSD looking at global manufacturing sites to make its Covid pill MSD looking at global manufacturing sites to make its Covid pill
Organisation: MicrosoftOrganisation: Apple
CC BANKS

Ulster Bank tells customers to 'get ready' to leave ahead of its exit from Irish market

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices