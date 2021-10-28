Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with FRS Recruitment, Science Foundation Ireland, Each&Other, Mater Private Network, Teagasc and Lynoslife.

Lynne McCormack has been appointed as the new general manager of FRS Recruitment, responsible for strategic growth and development for the 10 offices nationwide. She will succeed Colin Donnery, who is taking over as group CEO of FRS Network, the social enterprise co-operative of which FRS Recruitment is a member. She was previusly head of operations with FRS Recruitment. Before joining FRS in 2015, Lynne was national employer service manager with Turas Nua. She has also worked with Nuparc in Scotland, specialising in recruitment for the oil and gas sectors. From there she held a number of roles in Ireland focusing on foreign direct investment. Based in Kilkenny, she is a graduate of WIT.

Prof Philip Nolan has been appointed as director general-designate (CEO) of Science Foundation Ireland, the state agency for investment in STEM research. He recently completed his ten-year term as president of Maynooth University. During Covid-19, he chaired NPHET. His prior roles with UCD included director of the UCD Conway Institute for Biomolecular and Biomedical Research, registrar and deputy p[resident of UCD. He is a a member of the Royal Irish Academy, and honorary fellow of the Faculty of Public Health Medicine of the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland. He holds degrees in Physiology (BSc) and Medicine (MB, BCh, BAO) from UCD, where his PhD analysed the control of breathing and the cardiovascular system during sleep.

Danielle O’Byrne has been appointed senior UX designer at digital design firm Each&Other, responsible for analysing client business requirements and translating them into user flows, designs and strategies. She previously worked as UX team lead with Mastercard, where she led a team of user researchers and designers to support multiple products to help users mitigate and manage merchant fraud. Before that she worked as senior UX designer for Glanbia’s in-house digital agency working on various brands including Avonmore, Optimum Nutrition and their ingredients division. Danielle holds a BA in Visual Arts Practice and a first class honours MSc in UX Design from the Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT).

Garry McCabe has been appointed as group chief people officer with Mater Private Network. He brings over 20 years’ experience in strategic human resources and industrial relations. He holds a BBS degree from UCD, specialising in HR management. He began his industrial relations career with Tayto before moving to a role within the soft drinks division of C&C Group. Working since 2007 with freight company Kuehne + Nagel, he has held both HR and commercial leadership roles, delivering exceptional profitable growth during his tenure. John Hurley, CEO, Mater Private Network, said: “Garry brings a wealth of experience to our organisation, having led the HR function in a number of leading Irish and global companies.”

Dr Anne-Marie Butler has begun her role as the new head of the Teagasc Education programme, which is delivered through the agriculture and horticulture colleges, Teagasc education centres. Having been appointed to the role in July, she joins Teagasc from Ulster Bank, where she held a leadership role as senior agriculture manager and relationship director. An agricultural scientist originally from a tillage farm in Freshford, Co Kilkenny, she was recently appointed Honorary President 2021/22 of the Irish Agricultural Science Teachers Association. She is also a former president of the Agricultural Science Association. She holds a BAgrSc from UCD, winning the Hussey Prize for Agriculture. Her PhD is also from UCD. She also holds numerous financial qualifications.

Barry Connolly has been appointed as associate director with Lynoslife, the wellbeing and cosmetics manufacturer which employs a team of 120 in its Cork and Mayo campuses. With over 20 years industry experience, Mr Connolly has also previously been the company's head of supply chain management since 2018. Barry brings significant manufacturing industry insights, having previously worked across a range of sectors with companies including Vodafone, FCS Ltd., UCB, Bio-medical Research Limited and Lifes2good. Lynoslife, which rebranded from Cosmetic Creations in 2020, offers a range of services including contract manufacturing, formulation and cosmetic creations, shipping to more than 15 countries globally. By the end of 2021, Lynoslife will have completed €1.5m in investments within 18 months.