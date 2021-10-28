IDA and Stryker develop Cork cycleway section

Two-kilometre section will form part of the Dunkettle to Midleton Greenway
Ciarán O’Callaghan, Senior Executive Engineer Cork County Council, Norma Beechinor, Director Operations, Plant Manager, Stryker, Mag O’Keeffe, Stryker Vice President of Manufacturing for Neurovascular, Deputy Mayor of Cork County Cllr Anthony Barry, Aisling Holland with her daughter Rosemary Holland and Ray O’Connor, Head of Regional Development IDA Ireland at the official opening of a new section of cycleway which will form part of a Cork County Council-led initiative to develop an interurban strategic cycleway linking Dunkettle and Midleton. Picture: Darragh Kane

Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 13:28
Alan Healy

Medical device firm Stryker and the IDA have opened a two-kilometre section of cycle and pedestrian greenway at the IDA business park in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

The cycleway will ultimately form part of the greenway that will link Dunkettle to Midleton being developed by Cork County Council.

The cycle path was developed and constructed by IDA Ireland with Stryker providing land and support for the section. It will form an integral part of a larger initiative to construct a greenway across Cork county and into the city. 

Public and private sector organisations united in an effort to develop and execute this section of cycleway at IDA Business & Technology Park, Carrigtwohill. The official opening was attended by representatives from Cork County Council, IDA, and Stryker.

Mag O’Keeffe, Stryker's Vice President of Manufacturing for Neurovascular attributed the successful development to the collaboration of organisations with a shared vision. “It is imperative that we build effective relationships to achieve a greater positive impact and reach than we ever could working on our own. This cycleway resulted from that approach,” she said. “We were delighted to work with IDA Ireland, our neighbouring companies and Cork County Council to develop this section of an alternative transport corridor.”

Ray O’Connor, Head of Regional Development, IDA Ireland said part of their strategic focus is to support both green investment in their client base and across their offices and business parks. "We are very pleased to collaborate with Stryker and Cork County Council on this cycleway. Stryker’s commitment to the region and their investment back into the local area highlights that their roots are firmly in Ireland, as an employer but also as an active member of the local and national community.”

