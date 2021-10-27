€118m Penneys distribution centre in Kildare given green light

Kildare County Council has been given the green light for a new €118m Primark distribution centre for Newbridge that is to deliver 482 full-time and temporary jobs.

The all-island Penneys distribution centre at Great Connell will employ 212 people when operational. This is in addition to the peak construction workforce of 270 for the project.

Documents lodged with the application said the estimated capital spend of €118m on the project includes €43m construction costs for the base build by applicant, Barola Capital, which is Primark’s property investment arm. An additional €75m is to be spent by Primark on the internal fit out and equipment for the semi-automated centre.

Kildare County Council has attached a condition to the permission requiring Primark to pay €3.97m in planning development contributions.

A planner’s report by Kildare County Council recommended planning permission be granted after stating the proposal is acceptable in principle due to Newbridge’s “key town” status and that the proposal will increase employment in the town.

One of the largest clothing retailers in Europe, Primark operates 36 Penneys stores in Ireland.

Architects for the scheme, TODD Architects - which designed Titanic Belfast - told the council that the uniqueness of the internal specification required for such automation at the distribution centre “would render the unit one of the most leading-edge distribution centres in Europe”.

The proposal attracted no third-party objections. Instead, managing director of Murphy International, John G Murphy, wrote to the council offering his firm’s support for the proposal. The civil engineering firm owns adjoining lands to the scheme from where it operates its headquarters.

In a letter, Mr Murphy said: “Primark is an international retail company and their presence at this location, together with Lidl, KDP Ireland and Pfizer, will ensure the continued economic growth of Newbridge and aid in attracting future investment to the region.”

He said that the proposed development will be a welcome addition to the build out of these lands, contributing to the consolidation of the business park and boosting local employment opportunities.

Planning documents lodged with the application said that in addition to direct employment, there will be substantial off-site employment and economic activity associated with the supply of construction materials and provision of services such as professional firms supplying financial, architectural, engineering, legal and a range of other professional services to the project.

The project comprises a 64,550 sq metre distribution warehouse and the amount of floor space in office accommodation is almost as large at 62,925 sq metres.

The proposed distribution centre - located 1.5km east of Newbridge town and 1.9km west of Junction 11 on the M7 motorway - is to operate seven days a week 24 hours a day.

The site - which will have capacity for 110 lorry parking spaces - is bounded by the Newbridge South Orbital relief road.

The Environmental Impact Statement lodged with the scheme said Primark’s existing distribution centre, located 2km from the proposed development site, uses a logistics systems that is “outdated and inefficient”.