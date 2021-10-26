Google posts record profit again on advertising surge

Google owner Alphabet today beat expectations for third-quarter revenue, a positive sign that its advertising business is overcoming new limits on tracking mobile users.

Through its search engine, YouTube video service and partnerships across the Web, Google sells more internet ads than any other company.

Demand for its services surged in the past year as the pandemic forced people to spend more time online, and their new habits have persisted.

Google advertising revenue rose 41% to $53.1bn (€45.8bn) during the third quarter.

Alphabet's overall sales jumped to $65.1bn, above the average estimate of $63.336bn among analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

Shares fell 0.69% to $2,767 following the after-hours release of the financial results.

Quarterly profit was $18.936bn or $27.99 per share, beating expectations of $24.08 per share and marking a third-straight quarter of record profit.

Alphabet's profit is subject to wide fluctuations because accounting rules require the company to measure unrealised gains from its investments in startups as income.

Anxiety by consumers over how Google and other companies use their browsing behaviour to profile them and then pick which ads to show has become widespread.

In the latest challenge, Apple gave its users more control to stop tracking over the past few months.

The change led advertisers to recalibrate their spending in ways that Google rivals Snap and Facebook said hurt their third-quarter sales.

Google may have been less affected because its search engine collects data on user interests that is valuable to advertisers and unmatched in the industry.

Google Cloud, which trails Amazon and Microsoft in market share, increased revenue by 45% to $4.99bn, slightly below estimates of $5.2bn.

Alphabet's total costs increased 26% to $44.1bn in the third quarter and the company's workforce size passed 150,000 employees.

Alphabet shares have outperformed those of many big peers since the end of last year, rising about 57%.

Microsoft is up 39%, Facebook 20%, and Amazon 2% over the same period.

But shares of Alphabet trade at a slight discount to Facebook, the internet's No 2 seller of online ads.

Facebook trades at 6.8 times expected revenue over the next 12 months compared with 6.4 times for Alphabet.

Facebook has been swamped with accusations in recent weeks from a former employee who leaked thousands of confidential company files to media and filed complaints with the US securities regulator over alleged misrepresentations by the company about its risks from hosting inappropriate content.

Google has been caught up in some of the fallout. A YouTube policy official testified to US Congress earlier alongside other companies about the harms of social media to young users.

Investors also await further changes to Google's businesses as a result of scrutiny of the company's market power.

US and other authorities have alleged some of the company's practices in advertising and search are anti-competitive, though the company argues they are to benefit users.

In one concession to critics last week, Google said it would cut some of the fees it collects from apps on its Play app store starting next year.

But the move could end up generating new revenue for Google if it leads companies such as music streamer Spotify to start selling subscriptions through their apps and giving Google 10% to 15% of the sum.

Meanwhile, Microsoft beat Wall St expectations for quarterly revenue, as demand soared for the software giant's cloud-based services from businesses adopting hybrid work models.

Orders for cloud services provided by Microsoft, Amazon, and Google have surged since last year when the Covid-19 pandemic shut offices and schools, pushing more activity online.

Microsoft said revenue from its "Intelligent Cloud" segment rose 31% to $17bn (€14.6bn).

Analysts had expected a figure of $16.58bn, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue growth for Azure, the company's flagship cloud-computing business, came in at 48% to beat analysts' estimates of 47.5%, according to consensus data from Visible Alpha.

Azure's growth rate is the best direct measure of competition with rivals such as AWS and Google Cloud as Microsoft does not break out revenue from the cloud-computing unit.

"We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year with our Microsoft Cloud generating $20.7bn in revenue for the quarter, up 36% year over year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Overall, revenue rose to $45.32bn in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $37.15bn a year earlier, beating expectations of about $43.97bn.

Net income rose to $20.51bn, or $2.71 per share, from $13.89bn, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier. The company said its results included a $3.3bn net income tax benefit.