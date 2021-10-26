Ignite to recognise new commercial and social startups

Medical technology startup Teleatherapy that provides voice therapy to individuals with Parkinson’s disease is one of the companies that will be showcased at UCC's Ignite programme's graduation and awards tonight.

Attendees will hear from the start-ups who have just completed the programme and hear about the progress made by the start-ups that joined the programme in April. Also, for the first time, the founders who have just begun their start-up journey with Ignite will discuss their ideas.

The Ignite Graduate Business Innovation Programme is delivered by University College Cork in partnership with Bank of Ireland, the Local Enterprise Offices of Cork City, South Cork and North and West Cork, Cork City Council and Cork County Council. The keynote speakers on the night include UCC President Prof John O’Halloran and UCC Vice President for Research and Innovation, Prof John Cryan.

The finalists tonight include:

Clare Meskill of Teleatherapy, a MedTech company that provides voice therapy to individuals with Parkinson’s disease. 90% of these individuals will experience difficulties with their voice. Early voice therapy intervention helps maintain the voice for up to an additional two years in Parkinson’s patients. Clare, the founder of Teleatherapy, is a registered speech and language therapist. Through clinical experience and volunteering with Cork Parkinson’s Association, Clare observed the life-changing effect voice therapy can have for individuals with Parkinson’s disease but also saw the frustrating difficulty to access therapy. Considering it further, she understood how a lot of the process could be automated and it was on this basis that Teleatherapy was founded.

Daniel O’Mahony and Michal Sikora of Da Silly Heads, a forward-thinking social enterprise, aiming to create communities of mental health advocates. Da Silly Heads came about as a way of telling a very personal story of Dan’s struggles with mental health and mental health wins. Michal and Dan created a set of cartoon characters - the idea was to externalise the feelings they were having in order to take the labels and stereotypes that can be placed on various mental health conditions. The cartoons depicted these feelings in real-life situations that they had experienced, and they put one a week out on social media.

Eoin Buckley and Daniel Keane Kelly of Refractd builds enterprise tools for data privacy and compliance with a focus on improving the speed and quality of the risk assessments organisations must complete when they are handling and processing sensitive personal data. With the increasing level of cyber threats and regulations each year, the significance of these assessments for protecting both organisations and consumers is constantly growing. So far this year alone there has been over €1bn in fines given out for breaches of GDPR. Refractd's mission is to improve data privacy for everyone. By helping organisations improve their approach to data protection and privacy it also improves the protection and privacy of our data as consumers.

Ignite director Eamon Curtin said: “We are very excited to be back on campus at UCC this year for our Ignite graduation ceremony. The last two years have been challenging for many businesses and we are very proud to see that people continue to want to start and develop businesses with the help of the Ignite programme."

"We are delighted that the Ignite startups are able to pitch their business ideas in person once again this month and we look forward with great enthusiasm to the year ahead as we meet and work with our new programme participants.”

Brendan O’Sullivan, Manager with Bank of Ireland said: “Once again we at Bank of Ireland are delighted to be part of the Ignite programme and excited to meet the graduates and the new entrants. We are always inspired by their ideas and the quality of their pitches and business plans. IGNITE is a fantastic programme that helps to support entrepreneurs and we are very proud to be a part of it.”

Founded in 2011, Ignite has worked with around 150 start-ups and over 150 founders who have launched companies such as AnaBio Technologies, ApisProtect, Ecanvasser, LegitFit, QuickMinutes, Supply.ie, Talivest, Traxsit, TrustAp and UrAbility. Based at UCC, the programme is open to all recent graduates from all third-level institutions in Ireland to work full-time on a scalable start-up idea with potential for commercial or social impact.