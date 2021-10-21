Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with John Sisk & Son, Origin Enterprises, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and Music Network, The Marker Hotel, and CDS Law & Tax.

Paul Brown has been unveiled as the new CEO designate of construction and engineering business John Sisk & Son, with effect from January 1, 2022. He takes over from current CEO Steve Bowcott, who has been in the role for six and a half years. Paul is currently chief operating officer (COO) for Sisk's UK construction business and for the group's civil engineering business. Over his 25 years in the industry, Paul has developed leadership skills enabling him to lead effective teams and to develop customer and colleague relationships. Sisk's chair, Gary McGann, said: “We are fortunate to have someone of Paul's calibre and experience to lead the company. We are very grateful for Steve’s commitment and his service.”

Lesley Williams has been appointed to the board of agri-services group Origin Enterprises as an independent non-executive director. She brings 25 years’ experience in capital markets in senior roles with Investec Bank as head of Irish Equities, Euronext Dublin as head of Irish Market and Goodbody Stockbrokers as head of Institutional Equity Sales. She is also on the board of Irish Continental Group and holds directorships in the asset management and international fund sectors. She is an associate member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute (CFA), and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment. She also holds a diploma in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors in Ireland and is a business graduate of UCD.

Darren Cornish Moore has been appointed as the third musician in residence for 2021 with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and Music Network. Working with renowned organist Malcolm Proud, trumpeter Darren’s residency will feature music from 17th and 18th century Dublin, notably the music of organist Thomas Roseingrave. Darren has played for the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, the English Baroque Soloists, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Irish Baroque Orchestra, and His Majestys Sagbutts & Cornetts. He has appeared at the BBC Proms, Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, Lincoln Centre New York. Darren's Residency will culminate in a public performance on Friday, November 5, at dlr LexIcon, which will appear on dlr’s and Music Network’s social media channels on November 25.

Michael Davern has been appointed as the new general manager of The Marker Hotel in Dublin. He takes over from Charlie Sheil, who has been GM since the hotel opened in 2013. Michael's 30-year hospitality career has spanned roles in Switzerland, the UK and Ireland. After a decade in luxury resorts overseas, he returned to become CEO and general manager of The K Club. He has also managed Fancourt Hotel & Country Club in South Africa, and Sandy Lane Resort in Barbados. He is a director of Fáilte Kildare. He holds a certificate in Hotel Real Estate and Asset Management from Cornell University and a Masters in Business and Hospitality from Shannon College of Hotel Management and NUIG.

Jennifer Downing has been appointed as partner with CDS Law & Tax. She is head of property at the firm. With the firm for the past six years, she is primarily responsible for working with commercial clients, advising them on complex property transactions. Jennifer advises on the acquisition and disposal of commercial property along with all aspects of financing and development of commercial property. She previously spent over eight years working as a solicitor with Maguire Desmond Solicitors and three years with A&L Goodbody as a trainee solicitor. Jennifer works with clients of CDS Law & Tax LLP nationwide from both the Cork and Tralee offices. She holds a degree in Law and European Studies from University of Limerick.

Julianne Spring Heavey has been appointed as chartered tax advisor in the Kerry office of CDS Law & Tax LLP, where she will manage the legal taxation matters for the firm’s private and corporate clients. Prior to joining CDS, Julianne worked in the tax departments of high profile legal and accountancy firms, A&L Goodbody and KPMG, where she qualified as a solicitor, chartered tax advisor and chartered accountant. Most recently, she was MD of H2 Developments. Julianne is also a qualified trust and estate practitioner and has lectured for the Irish Tax Institute in both Law and Capital Acquisitions Tax. Ciarán Desmond, principal at CDS, said: “Julianne's experience will be beneficial for our clients in Kerry and Munster.”