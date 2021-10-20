Just Eat urged to 're-set' vision as Deliveroo steals a march

After watching its share price plunge and investor pressure ratchet up over the past year, food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway needs to address concerns over its strategy at its investor day on Thursday.
The Amsterdam-based business was removed from the Ftse-100 benchmark stock index last month, its share price trails rivals, and prominent shareholders have warned the company is ripe for a takeover.
The capital markets day is intended for executives to lay out the firm’s strategy, including updates on US market positioning following the completion of its Grubhub acquisition in June.
It’s a key moment for Just Eat’s boss Jitse Groen after struggling to win over markets in recent months.
