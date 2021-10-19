Cork offshore wind firm adds a further 50 jobs

Offshore wind services firm Green Rebel has announced plans to create 50 jobs over the next 12 months.

The new positions will include survey vessel crew, technicians and engineers, data scientists and surveyors, ecologists, aircraft mission specialists, project managers, office administrators, AI specialists, software developers and sales and marketing roles. The jobs will be spread across Green Rebel’s Crosshaven, Cork Airport and Limerick offices.

The company currently employs 75 staff and that number will grow to 125 by the middle of 2022.

Announcing the jobs, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he was excited for the company having seen "the technology, met many of the team, and seen some of the Green Rebel data from what is normally our hidden marine environment.”

CEO of Green Rebel, John Wallace said: “The waters around Ireland and further afield are set to become a major source of renewable energy generation and this is an absolutely essential element of effort to combat climate change."

The company operates a growing fleet of survey aircraft and survey vessels that capture enormous datasets that are processed by a team of data scientists across all disciplines.

Founder of Green Rebel, Pearse Flynn said: “Ireland is on the cusp of a green revolution. With an abundance of offshore wind and water available to us, we can produce real fuel alternatives to help deliver Ireland’s energy transition. Wind-generated offshore will pay a significant role in providing energy security and helping Ireland become a net exporter of green, renewable energy. Wind generation will bring ashore electricity that can be used either directly into the grid, or feed exciting new green energy solutions provided by our sister company EI-H2, who are looking to produce green hydrogen at sites in County Cork and beyond.”