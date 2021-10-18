Aspira to create 40 jobs at new Cork Penrose Dock headquarters

Aspira was established in 2007 and currently employs 160 people
Co Founders of ASPIRA Pat Lucey and Colum Horgan with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD at the announcement of the creation of 40 new high-level jobs at the official opening of the new Aspira headquarters in Penrose Dock, Cork. Picture: Darragh Kane

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 08:30
Greg Murphy

An Irish-owned international consulting and technology business has announced 40 new high-levels jobs at the opening of their new headquarters in Cork.

Aspira, based in the new Penrose Dock development in the city, is offering 40 new roles over the next 18 months, with positions including opportunities for project managers, business analysts and technology professionals, with a number of the roles being reserved for new graduates.

This latest announcement comes following the company’s 2020 expansion, which saw the opening of its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Malaysia and the expansion of its mainland European operations with the opening of its second office in The Netherlands.

The company also announced its plan to open an office in Portugal in November in response to an increased demand for technology expertise in both private and public sectors.

Speaking at the Aspira head office, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the creation of 40 new jobs at their new head offices in Cork is "testament to the ambition and vision of the company".

“An Irish-owned business, Aspira has enjoyed sustained growth both at home and internationally," he said.

"I look forward to their continued successes.” Aspira CEO, Pat Lucey said it is an "incredibly exciting time for the company".

"Many organisations are now reigniting and accelerating the deployment of major technology projects that may have been delayed due to the pandemic," he said.

"The creation of these new roles will further strengthen our capabilities to deliver these large-scale innovative projects."

Mr Lucey said that the move to Aspira's new head office on Penrose dock shows the company's commitment to "the new way of working."

He added: "We have set up our new headquarters to meet the needs of the hybrid model with shared spaces to facilitate collaboration and conversation.” 

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said it is "exciting to see this highly innovative company go from strength to strength with the opening of its new state of the art office headquarters and the announcement of the creation of new jobs here in Cork."

Bonuses rise 6% at utilities regulator

