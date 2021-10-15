J&J Ireland enters agreement with Danish firm Ørsted to purchase 1Twh of wind energy

Johnson & Johnson in Ireland has entered an agreement with Danish energy firm Ørsted to purchase more than 1TWh of renewable energy from two Munster wind farms over the next eight years.
The corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with Ørsted, in addition to three virtual power purchase agreements, will form part of the company's aim to power all operations in Ireland with renewable power. The agreement will cover the company's ten sites across Ireland, a number of which are located in Cork and include DePuy Ireland, Janssen Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceutical and Johnson & Johnson Vision Care.
CPPAs are purchase agreements between large companies that consume significant amounts of energy such as data centres or pharmaceutical firms and energy providers to purchase renewable power at a certain price for a certain period.
The agreement was marked by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin at DePuy Synthes Ireland facility in Ringaskiddy today. "Johnson & Johnson has embraced its environmental responsibilities globally, but also here in Ireland, and this agreement will help the company to achieve its wider climate goals. We are at a crucial point in the global fight against climate change and initiatives like this should become the benchmark for all companies to aspire to," he said.
John Lynch, Plant Leader with Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ireland said the company has invested more than €60m in more than 80 carbon footprint reduction projects in the past decade. “We are proud to announce that we have reached our target of sourcing 100% of our electricity across our Irish operations from renewable sources."
“Across our 10 sites and workforce of more than 5,000 here in Ireland, we are committed to supporting Johnson & Johnson’s climate action goals."