J&J Ireland enters agreement with Danish firm Ørsted to purchase 1Twh of wind energy

Johnson & Johnson in Ireland has entered an agreement with Danish energy firm Ørsted to purchase more than 1TWh of renewable energy from two Munster wind farms over the next eight years.

The corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with Ørsted, in addition to three virtual power purchase agreements, will form part of the company's aim to power all operations in Ireland with renewable power. The agreement will cover the company's ten sites across Ireland, a number of which are located in Cork and include DePuy Ireland, Janssen Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceutical and Johnson & Johnson Vision Care.