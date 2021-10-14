Alter Domus adds more jobs in Cork, while Element Six eyes Shannon investment

Alter Domus has its European Centre of Excellence in Cork and has an office in Dublin
Doug Hart, CEO Alter Domus and Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Seán Fleming at the official opening of the Alter Domus European Centre of Excellence in Cork.

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 16:47
Geoff Percival

Alter Domus, the international financial and administrative services provider, has announced a further 80 jobs at its base in Cork, on top of 100 previously announced in January.

The company announced the new jobs as it formally opened its already announced new facility at Cork Airport Business Park. 

Alter Domus has its European Centre of Excellence in Cork and has an office in Dublin.

It said the 80 jobs will be filled next year, while it is on track to fill the 100 positions announced in January this year.

Meanwhile, industrial diamond manufacturer Element Six is set to invest heavily on “further significant infrastructure programmes” at its Shannon facility, over the next three years. 

Parent company — global diamond mining giant De Beers sees the Shannon facility as a key location within the group.

Organisation: Alter Domus Organisation: Element Six
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

