Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Dairygold, University of Limerick, BDO, Grant Thornton, Open Orphan and Bus Éireann.

Conor Galvin has been appointed as CEO-designate of the Dairygold Co-op. From next January, he will replace outgoing CEO, Jim Woulfe, who steps down after 42 years with the company. Conor joined Dairygold in 2014 and over the last seven years he has held key senior roles, leading the strategic and commercial growth of the post-quota dairy side of the business. His prior roles include six years working as finance director with DCC Food & Beverages, and as country finance manager with Procter & Gamble. From Co Westmeath, he holds a degree in Science and a PhD from University College Dublin. He also holds an MBA from the Smurfit Business School.

Professor Kerstin Mey has been appointed as president of University of Limerick, newly ratified by Governing Authority of UL and welcomed by Education Minister Simon Harris and by Minister for Skills & Further Education Minister Niall Collins. She had been serving as UL's interim president. Professor Mey has spent her career producing pioneering academic and research initiatives in higher education. He prior roles with UL include vice-president for Academic Affairs And Student Engagement, as well as professor of Visual Culture. She has also previously held senior roles at the University of Westminster, University for the Creative Arts (UK), University of Ulster, University of Dundee and University of Warwick. She completed her MA and PhD in the Univesity of Berlin.

Philip Nolan has been appointed as VAT partner with BDO accountants. He joins from ByrneWallace, where he was head of VAT and tax principal. He was VAT director with KPMG for 15 years prior to this. He brings 20 years’ experience advising both domestic and international clients on VAT, RCT and indirect tax issues across a wide range of industries from software to real estate. He is a chartered accountant and a chartered tax advisor. He has a BA in Accounting and Finance and an MBS in Accounting from DCU. Philip is also a regular speaker and writer on VAT and Indirect Tax issues for the Irish Tax Institute and various other bodies.

Nuala Crimmins has been appointed as a new partner and head of insurance with professional services firm Grant Thornton Ireland. She joins Grant Thornton Ireland with almost 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and previously held senior roles in auditing, supervision and underwriting with Irish and international companies, including Canada Life, Allianz and Irish Life & Permanent. She has also worked with the Central Bank of Ireland as head of insurance supervision. She said: “I am happy to be joining the Grant Thornton team. Their growth in recent years is exciting, as is their commitment to high quality personalised client service. We have ambitious plans to grow the Insurance team.”

Yamin 'Mo' Khan has been appointed as an independent non-executive director to the board of Open Orphan, a specialist in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials in the UK. He will also chair the audit and risk and nomination committees for the Irish-founded company. Mo is a CRO executive with over 25 years of global clinical research experience. He he held senior roles with Pharm-Olam International, a global CRO, from 2000-2019, driving its growth from a niche European CRO to a global player with offices across all continents. He also played a role in Pharm-Olam's sale in 2017. Prior to this he worked at Innovex and Quintiles CRO (IQVIA).

Aled Williams has been appointed as senior operations manager for the Southern region with Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company. He will lead Bus Éireann and Expressway services operating from depots in Cork, Waterford and Tralee and a number of regional outstations. He will lead a team of 730 employees across the Southern region, facilitating 21 million passenger journeys. He was previously operations manager with Go-Ahead Ireland, overseeing its BMO contract and managing 27 bus routes across Co Dublin on behalf of the National Transport Authority. He has also worked in bus operations for First Group in the UK, managing a multi-site bus operation across Somerset and Cornwall. He holds a degree in Geography from Swansea University.