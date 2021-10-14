Financial firm Alter Domus is to add 80 new jobs at its new European headquarters in Cork.

The company provides services to the alternative investment industry officially opened its new offices, a 20,000 sq ft premises in the Cork Airport Business Park.

The new jobs will be filled next year and are in addition to the 100 jobs announced in January which the company said it will fill this year.

From Cork, Alter Domus operates a European hub for global debt and capital markets, private equity, real estate and infrastructure investors and managers supporting over €1.3tr in assets under administration globally. With offices in Cork and Dublin, the company has increased its headcount in Ireland to more than 260 people.

Alter Domus CEO Doug Hart said: “I am delighted to reaffirm our commitment to Ireland and to Cork with the creation of a further 80 new roles as we open our new offices here in Cork. Our teams here provide huge value to our clients and we are driven to providing our staff with unlimited career opportunities at Alter Domus.”

Heather Crowley Kerr, Regional Director, Central Operations Europe at Alter Domus, said: “The opening of our new offices in Cork marks a new era in how we work and how we interact. We have taken the positives from what has been a hugely unique experience of the past 18 months and we have designed a future fit environment to support our teams.”

James McEvoy, Country Executive Ireland at Alter Domus said: “This year we completed our full service offering in Ireland with the launch of depositary and AIFM services alongside fund administration and corporate services. Ireland has massive growth potential in the alternatives space and we are delighted to be so well positioned in the market today to support this growth.”