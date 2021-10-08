Britain calls on ex-Tesco boss 'Drastic Dave' to fix supply chain

Boris Johnson has turned to former Tesco boss Dave Lewis to fix supply chain problems that have hit the British economy and sparked criticism of the UK prime minister's response.

Mr Lewis, who was nicknamed "Drastic Dave" after fixing businesses at consumer goods group Unilever through cost-cutting and innovative marketing and led Britain's biggest retailer Tesco for six years, was named for a three-month stint as the UK government's supply chain adviser.

A post-Brexit shortage of workers, exacerbated by the global strains of the Covid-19 crisis, has hobbled Britain's supply chains for everything from fuel and pork to poultry and bottled water, putting any recovery from the pandemic under threat.

After Mr Johnson faced UK industry criticism for his response to the crisis, the appointment of the well-respected Mr Lewis may be seen as an olive branch to the business community.

The UK government said Mr Lewis, who starts the role on Monday, will advise both Mr Johnson and cabinet office minister Stephen Barclay on both immediate improvements and any necessary long-term changes to the country's supply chains for goods. He will also work with UK government officials to quickly resolve acute, short term issues.

"This includes both identifying the causes of current blockages and pre-empting potential future ones, and advising on resolutions either through direct government action or through industry with government support," the British government added.

Mr Lewis will also work closely with Britain's finance ministry and co-chair the government's new supply chain advisory group, made up of external experts, and the new industry taskforce.

"There are currently global supply issues which we are working with industry to mitigate and Dave brings a wealth of experience which will help us continue to protect our businesses and supply chains," Mr Johnson said.

Tesco was on its knees shortly after Mr Lewis joined in 2014 when an accounting scandal knocked millions of pounds off its profits and billions off its share price.

He left in October last year, having declared Tesco's turnaround complete, with its position once again reinforced as the clear market leader among Britain's supermarkets.

• Reuters