Dutch watchdog finds Apple app store payment rules anti-competitive

The Dutch antitrust authority has found Apple’s rules requiring software developers to use its in-app payment system are anti-competitive and ordered it to make changes, sources said, the latest regulatory setback for the iPhone maker.

Apple's app-store payment policies, in particular its requirement that app developers exclusively use its payment system where commissions range between 15% and 30%, have long drawn complaints from developers.

The Dutch investigation into whether Apple's practices amounted to an abuse of a dominant market position was launched in 2019 but later reduced in scope to focus primarily on dating market apps.

They included a complaint from Match Group, owner of the popular dating service Tinder, which said Apple's rules were hindering it from direct communications with its customers about payments.

The Netherlands' Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) last month informed the US technology giant of its decision, making it the first antitrust regulator to make a finding the company has abused market power in the app store, though Apple is facing challenges in multiple countries.

ACM has not levied a fine against Apple, but demanded changes to the in-app payment system.

An ACM spokesperson declined to comment, saying the matter is currently under legal review. The regulator has previously said it expected to publish its decision this year.

The company argues its app store rules ensure security and privacy for its users.

The sources said Apple has asked the Rotterdam District Court for an injunction to block publication of the ruling during its appeal.

A court spokesman confirmed the existence of the case to block publication, but could not say when a decision was expected. The proceedings are not open to the press or public.

