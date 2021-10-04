McDonald’s sets target of net-zero emissions by 2040

From 2023 all new furniture in McDonald’s sites will be made with recycled or certified materials, and will be designed to be recycled or reused when no longer needed
McDonald’s launched its first plant-based burger earlier this year. Picture: McDonald’s/PA.

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 13:18
August Graham, PA City Reporter

McDonald’s has pledged to achieve net zero emissions across its Irish and UK businesses by 2040.

The fast food chain said it will reach net zero – meaning it emits no more greenhouse gases than it absorbs through its business – across the world by the middle of the century.

In the UK and Ireland its net-zero target has been set a decade earlier.

In November, the company plans to open a new burger restaurant in Shropshire in the UK which will be built to a “UK industry net-zero emissions standard”.

The site will be a blueprint for other new-build McDonald’s in the future, it said.

From 2023 all new furniture in McDonald’s sites will be made with recycled or certified materials, and will be designed to be recycled or reused when no longer needed.

Packaging will also be made with materials that are renewable, recycled or from certified sources by 2024.

The goals are in line with the Science Based Targets initiative.

“McDonald’s has a long history of taking action where it really matters to the communities we serve. But we are at a moment now where we need to accelerate our ambition and work even harder to look after each other and the planet,"  said McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive Paul Pomroy.

“This new plan for change is not just our sustainability strategy, it’s our business priority.

“That means it isn’t a plan for one change, but for many – changes that together, with 1,400 restaurants, over 130,000 people, 23,000 British and Irish farmers and four million customers visiting every day, really will add up.”

