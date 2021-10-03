Care group targets retail and hospitality workers seeking a career change

Ireland's largest private residential care provider is to expand its services with plans to create 300 new jobs targeting people who have never worked in healthcare before.

Nua Healthcare said the expansion is the result of the growth in the need of its intellectual disability and mental health services and said the care support jobs will be spread across operations and services nationally.

The company said the positions will be open to people who have never worked in the healthcare sector before with Nua Healthcare hoping to target workers in the retail, hospitality, construction, or other healthcare areas and current PUP recipients who would like a change in career.

The company already employs more than 1,800 people across its operations and, as a result of the growth in the need of its services, is creating the new roles for a range of care support positions which will be through its training programme.

Nua Healthcare was established in 2004 by a small team of social care providers who were working in community outreach services for people with intellectual disabilities, autism, and challenging behaviours.

It has since grown to a portfolio of more than 50 residential homes. Last year the company was acquired by investment group Icon.

"The healthcare industry is incredibly rewarding and our team takes great pride in making true differences to the lives of the people we support," chief operating officer for Nua Shane Kenny said.

We continually invest in all of our employees here at Nua.

"We also believe a core reason for success stems from the approach of continually training and developing staff teams and we are especially looking for people who may want to change their current career path and who believe they have compatible skills born out of relevant life experience which will ultimately enable them to be successful in healthcare services."

“The fact we provide residential, supported living, day and community outreach services to both children and adults with a range of complex support requirements requires great patience and empathy and is very rewarding work," Mr Kenny added.