Pub group Wetherspoon's losses widen, staff hard to find

Pressure on pub managers and staff has been particularly acute and some areas of the country "have found it hard to attract staff".
Pub group Wetherspoon's losses widen, staff hard to find

The company's sales in the first nine weeks of its current fiscal year were still 8.7% lower compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 13:37

The Wetherspoon's pub chain fell deeper into the red for its fiscal 2021 and said it had like many other businesses found it hard to attract workers in some areas of the UK as trading improved.

The company's losses ballooned to £194.6m (€168m) for the 12 months ended July 25, from £105.4m (€91m) a year earlier because of pandemic curbs. Its like-for-like sales slumped 38.4%.

Chairman Tim Martin, an outspoken critic of the UK government's handling of the health crisis, said the pressure on pub managers and staff has been particularly acute and some areas of the country "have found it hard to attract staff".

Wetherspoon's refrained from proposing a final dividend for the year in which it was forced to seek debt waivers from its lenders, raise money and cut jobs to get through the health crisis.

The company's sales in the first nine weeks of its current fiscal year were still 8.7% lower compared to pre-pandemic levels, but it said it was cautiously optimistic about 2021 as all curbs have now been lifted.

But the industry faces fresh challenges in the run-up to Christmas as pub operators, which are just beginning to see signs of recovery after months of closures or reduced capacity, have been facing a shortage of labour partly due to a post-Brexit exodus of European workers.

Wetherspoon's said its total number of employees averaged 42,003 as of last week compared with 43,219 at the end of fiscal 2020.

Read More

Wetherspoon to begin roll-out of €50m Irish pub expansion next month

Reuters

More in this section

Zeus acquires Limerick firm as rise in home deliveries increases demand for packaging Zeus acquires Limerick firm as rise in home deliveries increases demand for packaging
Crawford Gallery secures top Cork digital marketing award Crawford Gallery secures top Cork digital marketing award
CC CHRSITMAS SCENES H&M and Boohoo warn about supplies ahead of Christmas 
PubsPlace: UKOrganisation: Wetherspoons
Pub group Wetherspoon's losses widen, staff hard to find

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices