Welltel delivers new cloud services to Ergo

Business communications company Welltel has delivered a new cloud-based contact centre solution to Irish IT services provider Ergo.

Cork-based Welltel's new solution enables 45 Ergo agents to manage all their customer communications via phone and email through one integrated system. Dublin and Cork-based Ergo provides IT infrastructure, cloud, security, software licensing, print and IT resourcing services.

Damien Kelly, technical operations manager, Ergo, said: “Welltel has simplified tasks for our agents, allowing them to provide in-depth automated reporting for customers. We also achieved better emergency communications internally so that we can notify customers quickly in the event of a critical issue, without having to wait for a third-party to react.”

More than 100 of Ergo's customers are already gaining benefit from the new solution, which also enables a dedicated IT helpdesk service.

Sean Maher, business development manager, Welltel, said: “It is great to work with a visionary digital workplace leader like Ergo which sees the real advantages of automation and simplification as a means of driving measurable business advantage."

The system provides agents with full visibility and control of call traffic and customer queries, and an innovative integration with Microsoft Teams seamlessly connects the contact centre with the wider organisation of 300 employees.