Ballymaloe Foods secures new Tesco deal

Ballymaloe Foods has signed a deal with Tesco that will see a further 170 stores in the UK stock its Ballymaloe Original Relish.
The additional stores bring the total to more than 500 stores across Great Britain and Northern Ireland where the Cork food company's flagship relish product can be purchased.
In addition, Ballymaloe Foods has agreed a deal with Tesco in Northern Ireland to stock Ballymaloe Pickled Irish Beetroot for the first time.
“We have strong ambitions to grow in Great Britain and Northern Ireland," General Manager of Ballymaloe Foods, Maxine Hyde said. "There is so much love for the brand across retail and food service and it is wonderful to see that our Original Relish is on Tesco shelves in every corner of the UK. Our products continue to be extremely popular in Northern Ireland."
Peter Rodgers, Business Manager, Valeo Foods Northern Ireland added: “It has been fantastic to further develop our partnership with Ballymaloe Foods and Tesco Northern Ireland with the listing of the award-winning and delicious Ballymaloe Beetroot products, which we supply from our Lisburn warehouse.“
Ballymaloe Foods began in 1990 when Yasmin Hyde began producing the relish in her kitchen, using her mother, Myrtle Allen’s, recipe. The company has since grown and now produces a range of relishes, sauces and pickles in their purpose-built kitchens located in Little Island, County Cork.