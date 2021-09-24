Uber to pay millions to its UK drivers for pension payments dating back to 2017         

Uber is to pay out millions of pounds in missed pension payments to UK drivers dating back as far as 2017 under a deal with the British retirement savings watchdog.

The ride-hailing company was forced to guarantee its 70,000 UK drivers a minimum hourly wage, holiday pay and pensions in March this year after a landmark supreme court ruling over their employment status. Couriers for the group’s UberEats food delivery service are not included in the deal.