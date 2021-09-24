Uber to pay millions to its UK drivers for pension payments dating back to 2017         

Couriers for the group’s UberEats food delivery service are not included in the deal
Uber to pay millions to its UK drivers for pension payments dating back to 2017         

Uber, whose scheme is provided by Now Pensions and managed by Adecco, called on rival operators to help create a cross-industry scheme so that drivers who worked across several apps would always benefit.

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 12:37
Sarah Butler

Uber is to pay out millions of pounds in missed pension payments to UK drivers dating back as far as 2017 under a deal with the British retirement savings watchdog.

The ride-hailing company was forced to guarantee its 70,000 UK drivers a minimum hourly wage, holiday pay and pensions in March this year after a landmark supreme court ruling over their employment status. Couriers for the group’s UberEats food delivery service are not included in the deal.

Uber said its private hire drivers would now be auto-enrolled onto a scheme through which it would contribute 3% of earnings into a pension pot. Drivers can choose to contribute up to 5% of qualifying earnings but will be able to opt out.

Drivers will also receive back payments dating back to May 1, 2017, or the date of their first trip if they joined more recently.

Uber, whose scheme is provided by Now Pensions and managed by Adecco, called on rival operators to help create a cross-industry scheme so that drivers who worked across several apps would always benefit.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager of northern and eastern Europe, said: “We want to ensure that all eligible drivers can benefit no matter who they earn with, so today I am extending an invitation to work with operators such as Bolt, Addison Lee and Ola to create a cross-industry pension scheme.” 

Mick Rix, national officer of the GMB union, which agreed a recognition deal with Uber in May, said the pension scheme was "a massive step in the right direction". 

Read More

Uber loses court battle as UK Supreme Court rules drivers are workers

Guardian service  

More in this section

young girl woman in a yellow shirt works on a laptop with a mug of coffee at home in the living room on the carpet, remote work Half of organisations believe 50% of staff will be working from home in a year
Technology Stock Banks need to do more to help customers hit by scams, UK watchdog urges 
Another fertiliser producer hit by spike in the price of gas Another fertiliser producer hit by spike in the price of gas
#PensionsPlace: UKOrganisation: Uber
Shoppers As Consumer Prices In U.S. Top Forecast

Nike cuts sales outlook due to supply chain disruption 

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices