Another fertiliser producer hit by spike in the price of gas

Another European fertiliser producer, Borealis, is reducing output and more are expected to follow as surging natural gas prices squeeze profit margins in an industry already facing tight supply.
Ammonia is used to make nitrogen fertilisers, and prices are spiking as manufacturers grapple with dramatically higher costs.
That means added pressure on farmers, who may have to decide whether to pay up or cut fertiliser usage in spring, and could add to global food inflation.
Disruptions to ammonia supply can also have wider implications — the process produces carbon dioxide (CO2) as a byproduct and UK food and livestock producers were thrown into crisis last week when two fertiliser plants closed, slashing CO2 supplies.
So far, that doesn’t seem to be playing out elsewhere in Europe.
About half of the continent’s ammonia capacity is probably at risk of shuttering or curtailing production, or already closed, according to CRU Group.
Average site costs for ammonia have surged, from about $188 a ton in the fourth quarter of 2020 to more than $900 likely in the last three months of this year, said CRU head of fertilisers Chris Lawson.