Imperial Leather soap maker sees revenues fall as Covid hygiene panic eases

PZ Cussons expects to return to growth in the three months to November
Adjusted pre-tax profit rose to £68.6m (€80m) for the year to the end of May, compared with £61.8m last year.

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 15:33
Reuters

Soap maker PZ Cussons' revenue declined in the first quarter as demand for its hand wash, sanitisers, and other hygiene products eased from heights hit during the peak of the pandemic, dragging its shares down 8%.

Still, the Imperial Leather and Carex soap maker said it expects to return to growth in the three months to November.

"Sales may be coming off their peak, but our experts say the amount we spend on hygiene and personal cleansing products will be sustained at higher levels than before the pandemic," said Third Bridge analyst Alex Smith.

First-quarter revenue fell 9% year-on-year but was 13% higher than 2019 levels.

Adjusted pre-tax profit rose to £68.6m (€80m) for the year to the end of May, compared with £61.8m last year.

Sales of false tan brand St Tropez, made popular by reality TV star Kim Kardashian, benefited from a campaign by model Ashley Graham in the US, partially offsetting a decline in the UK.

The Skin Nerd: Fake tan that won’t cause spots

