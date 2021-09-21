Jameson owner to buy UK online drinks giant

The Whisky Exchange offers a range of almost 4,000 brands of Scotch, whiskey and bourbon, as well as cognac, gin, rum and tequila
Jameson owner to buy UK online drinks giant
Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 17:18

Jameson owner Pernod Ricard has agreed to buy London-based business the Whisky Exchange in a move which stands to make the French spirits giant one of the drink industry’s largest online retailers.

Best known for its website, the Whisky Exchange also operates three brick-and-mortar stores in London. 

It offers a range of almost 4,000 brands of Scotch, whiskey and bourbon, as well as cognac, gin, rum and tequila in more than 30 countries, making it one of the world’s largest e-commerce businesses focused on spirits and a competitor to more generalist vendors like Amazon.com.

Pernod Ricard - which also owns Beefeater gin and Absolut vodka - is the second largest spirits maker in the world, behind only Diageo.

The purchase reflects the rising importance of online spirits sales after pandemic-induced lockdowns led to a shift in consumer behaviour.

Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh, who founded the Whisky Exchange in 1999, will remain at the helm of the business, which will operate as an independent subsidiary.

Ownership will give Pernod Ricard access to reams of real-time data on consumer demand for specific liquor categories and trending brands. The French distiller’s online sales grew 63% last year, but still account for less than 5% of the group’s revenue.

The Whisky Exchange’s parent company generated sales of £72m (€84m) in 2020, according to corporate filings.

“What I’m really excited about is that it’s the leading, most credible, most profitable platform in Europe,” Alexandre Ricard, Pernod Ricard’s chief executive officer, said about the Whisky Exchange.

Read More

Drinks giants turn to €42bn high-end spirits market after global Covid lockdowns            

-Bloomberg

More in this section

CITY AstraZeneca/logo 2 AstraZeneca to build €300m manufacturing plant in Ireland
National Express makes steady progress National Express in talks to buy rival Stagecoach
60 B&Q stores to shut in shake-up B&Q and Screwfix-owner taps Covid sales bounce but shares fall on product supply shortages
Alcohole-commercePlace: FrancePlace: UKOrganisation: Pernod RicardOrganisation: Whisky Exchange
Jameson owner to buy UK online drinks giant

Cork firm completes Australia's largest wind-solar farm

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices