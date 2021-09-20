Global stock markets and oil hit as concerns over China property giant worsen

The global stock rout sparked by investor angst over China’s commercial property market and its property giant Evergrande worsened, with US stocks falling more than 1% and European equities tumbling the most in more than two months.

The S&P 500 fell the most on an intraday basis since May but the the US benchmark index is still up around 16% this year. The market is also concerned about the potential for the US Federal Reserve to taper its Covid-19 emergency supports.

"It is definitely a sea of red kind of day for global markets, the first time that phrase has been used for quite a while," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online broker IG.

"US markets opened the day firmly in the red, joining their already heavily-beaten down European cousins, with no sign as yet that the wave of selling has come to an end," Mr Beauchamp said.

He said the selling wave could last a few more days.

Nonetheless, he noted many airline shares rose as the US moved to relax the rules for vaccinated passengers from the UK.

IAG, which owns British Airways, Aer Lingus, and Iberia, soared 10%.

European airlines also gained strongly on hopes for a wider lifting of restrictions. EasyJet gained 4% but Ryanair slipped by over 1%.

While the Evergrande situation is front and centre, the reality is stock market valuations are overstretched "and the market has enjoyed too long of a break from volatility”, said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at California-based wealth management firm The Bahnsen Group.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped more than 2% to a two-month low and was on track at one point for the biggest decline since October 2020. Raw materials led the broad-based retreat as iron ore extended a slump and base metals declined after China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity.

Hong Kong shares slumped amid the biggest sell-off in property stocks in more than a year as traders tracked the risk of contagion from the debt crisis at developer China Evergrande, which is fueling new fears about China’s growth path.

Oil prices fell 1% as investors grew more risk averse.

Brent crude fell 82 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.52 a barrel. The dollar, seen as a safe haven, rose as worries about Chinese property developer Evergrande's solvency spooked equity markets and investors braced for the Federal Reserve to take another step toward tapering this week.

"As the US dollar is usually a safe haven, its exchange rate against other currencies strengthens, a development that supplements the risk aversion environment and affects commodity prices, especially oil," Rystad Energy’s oil markets analyst Nishant Bhushan said.

However, Brent crude has gained 43% this year, supported by supply cuts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, and some recovery in demand after last year's pandemic-induced collapse.

Bloomberg, Irish Examiner, Reuters