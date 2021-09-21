EY expands with more than 800 new jobs to meet Covid demand

Accountancy firm EY said it plans to increase its workforce by more than 800 by the middle of next year.

The company said the fundamental changes brought about by the pandemic coupled with shifting business models, have created an increased demand for our services.

The firm said just over 400 of the roles will be filled by university students graduating this autumn. The 414 experienced hire roles will be advertised and filled by the end of EY’s current financial year on 30 June 2022. More than 600 of the roles will be based in Dublin, with the remaining positions in Cork, Galway, Belfast, Limerick and Waterford.

EY said the positions will be across its core areas of tax, audit, corporate finance and consulting as well as in new growth areas including technology consulting, digital and emerging technology.

Frank O’Keeffe, Managing Partner, EY Ireland, said their hybrid working model will also give them the opportunity to attract talent from across Ireland and not just the urban centres.

If we have learned anything in the past 18 months it’s that the best talent can be located anywhere on the island and can still consistently deliver brilliant results.

Our people will have the ability to flex between working from client site, an EY office or from home in a way that works for our clients, our people and for our business," he said.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was encouraging to see high-value jobs being created for both experienced professionals and the next generation of university graduates. “While Covid-19 has changed the way we live, work and do business, we have seen that there is enormous opportunity for businesses to evolve as the world around us also continues to adapt.”