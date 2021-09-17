Fashion chain Next is to operate the Gap brand in Ireland and the UK

Gap confirmed plans to shut its 81 stores in the UK and Ireland for good
Fashion chain Next is to operate the Gap brand in Ireland and the UK

The move will see the Gap and Next form a joint venture.

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 09:19

Next has agreed a deal to manage Gap's UK and Ireland business as a franchise partner.

The move will see the two retailers form a joint venture - with 51% owned by Next and 49% by Gap Inc - which will see Next operate the US fashion brand's digital operations, concessions and click and collect service across the region.

It comes months after Gap confirmed plans to shut its 81 stores in the UK and Ireland for good as part of a strategy shake-up aimed at helping return the brand to growth.

Certain Next outlets will also host Gap-branded Shop-in-Shops beginning in 2022. 

More in this section

Hugo Boss eyes growth through takeovers  Hugo Boss eyes growth through takeovers 
C&C share price fizzes as reopening prompts return to profitability C&C share price fizzes as reopening prompts return to profitability
Marks and Spencer figures M&S committed to Ireland despite partial France exit due to post-Brexit EU trading rules
Gap Latest
Fashion chain Next is to operate the Gap brand in Ireland and the UK

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices