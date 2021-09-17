Fashion chain Next is to operate the Gap brand in Ireland and the UK

Next has agreed a deal to manage Gap's UK and Ireland business as a franchise partner.

The move will see the two retailers form a joint venture - with 51% owned by Next and 49% by Gap Inc - which will see Next operate the US fashion brand's digital operations, concessions and click and collect service across the region.

It comes months after Gap confirmed plans to shut its 81 stores in the UK and Ireland for good as part of a strategy shake-up aimed at helping return the brand to growth.

Certain Next outlets will also host Gap-branded Shop-in-Shops beginning in 2022.